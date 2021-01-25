January 25, 2021

A view from underneath the Interstate 20 bridge, left, and Old Hwy. 80 bridge taken by David Rorick. (Submitted Photo)

Louisiana Department of Transportation extending lane closures

By John Surratt

Published 4:39 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Lane closures on the Interstate 20 bridge over the Mississippi River have been extended through Feb. 14, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD in April announced periodic lane closures on the east and westbound lanes of the bridge that connects Vicksburg with Madison Parish, La., as workers for Missouri-based contractor OCCI Inc. make repairs and upgrades on the bridge — part of a $27.7 million rehabilitation project that is expected to extend its service life.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

