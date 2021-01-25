January 25, 2021

  • 73°

Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

CLINTON — The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs has announced the students named to the president’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

  • Lauren Davis of Vicksburg
  • Lydia Fraley of Vicksburg
  • Xian Hadia of Vicksburg
  • Julia Jackson of Vicksburg
  • Joseph Lane of New Hebron
  • Emma Lingle of Vicksburg
  • Amelia Morehead of Wesson
  • Aaron Plunkett of Monticello
  • Hannah Rutland of Ruth
  • Abigail Spires of Vicksburg

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think state and federal officials have properly handled the distribution and scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles