Mississippi College releases Fall 2020 president’s list
CLINTON — The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs has announced the students named to the president’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
- Lauren Davis of Vicksburg
- Lydia Fraley of Vicksburg
- Xian Hadia of Vicksburg
- Julia Jackson of Vicksburg
- Joseph Lane of New Hebron
- Emma Lingle of Vicksburg
- Amelia Morehead of Wesson
- Aaron Plunkett of Monticello
- Hannah Rutland of Ruth
- Abigail Spires of Vicksburg
