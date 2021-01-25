January 26, 2021

Security and personnel with the Vicksburg Police Department block a door at the Walmart at Vicksburg after an incident Monday evening. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

No shots fired: Incident in Walmart sparks active shooter calls

By John Surratt

Published 6:54 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

An apparent confrontation between an individual and a group of people inside Walmart resulted in multiple calls to Vicksburg police about an active shooter in the store with shots fired.

The incident forced store officials to evacuate the building.

Vicksburg Police Department spokesman Capt. Mike Bryant said officers responding to the call determined no shots were fired although several witnesses to the incident said some of the people involved were armed.

Bryant said officers questioned a man who claimed to be a victim in the incident, adding the other group left the store before officers arrived.

Officers did not charge the man, Bryant said, but Walmart officials were charging him with disturbance of a business and carrying a concealed weapon in the store. Both charges are misdemeanors.

“The incident remains under investigation; officers are going to review the store video to determine what happened and to try and identify the members of the other group,” Bryant said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
