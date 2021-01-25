Graveside services for Pamela LaDonna Dotson will be Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hickory Tree Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Virdell Lewis officiating.

Pamela L. Dotson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 48. She was a packing supervisor and member of the Hickory Tree M.B. Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Mack; her mother, Mary Reed; and her husband, Derrick Dotson Sr.

She is survived by her son, Derrick Dotson Jr. of Vicksburg; her daughter, Kayla Reed of Vicksburg; her brother, Demetrius Sanders of Vicksburg; and her six sisters, Kimberlin Clark, Kendra Mack, Kimberly Bolls, Veronica Bolls, all of Vicksburg, Bridgette Bolls and Pamela Bolls of Missouri City, Texas; and two grandchildren.