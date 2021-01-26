Anne Luster Vance, a former Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. following a brief illness. She was 84. A private service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Anne Luster Vance was a retired pharmacist and attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Pineville, La.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. and Lillian Carrington Luster Sr.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Tedman Vance of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and other relatives and friends.