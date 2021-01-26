Herbert R. Jackson passed away on Jan. 16, 2021. He was born July 29, 1917, in Issaquena County to the late Louis Jackson and Carrie Patterson. He was raised by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Jackson, on their farm.

Mr. Jackson was educated in the Vicksburg public schools but left home prior to graduation. A World War II U.S. Army veteran, he served from 1940 to 1945 and was honorably discharged. He married Annie Williams of Vicksburg in 1947. For the next 35 years, they made Palo Alto, Calif. their home where he worked for Ford Motors.

In 1957, he became an ordained Deacon at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church East Palo Alto. He served faithfully until returning to Vicksburg in 1977 and uniting with the Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, now New Rock of Ages.

In 2002, his wife, Annie, died. He loved family life. Not content to be a widower, he married Ruby Foster, and they enjoyed 14 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2016.

In 2017, Mr. Jackson turned 100 years of age. He was celebrated by family and friends, and honored by churches, community service groups, the City of Vicksburg and State Sen. Bennie Thompson.

He was presented a Vicksburg Warren School District Honorary High School Diploma, “for acknowledgment of lifetime of learning and dedication that has enriched the Warren County Community.” In 2018, he was honored as a “Model Citizen” by the City of Vicksburg. He was an active member of the following until his health failed him, of Tyner-Ford American Legion Post No. 213, Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club and Vicksburg Senior Center. He was an inspiration at Wyatt’s Gym when folks learned he was 100, 101, and 102 years of age walking with his cane and exercising.

His surviving Vicksburg family are granddaughter, Artelia Green Williams (Albert); great-grandchildren, Albert II and Ebone Williams; nieces and nephews, Thelma Donerson and family, Mary Gaines (Malcolm), David Winston (Angel), Charles Williams and the Johnson families. Out of state family includes grandchildren, Barbara (Burney), William, Jr., Charlene, Delva, Penny (Floyd), John and Adwoa (Ibiju); 17 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Harvey Williams of Richmond, Calif., Mrs. Ruby’s children, Herbert Foster (Rose) and Rhonda Miller.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mountain of Faith Ministries, P.O. Box 820138, Vicksburg, MS 39182 or Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club (VHBC), 1715 Main Street, Vicksburg, MS, 39183.