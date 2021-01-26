Graveside services for Joe Ann Brown Bollinger, 56, will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cynthia Diana Cemetery in Anguilla. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bollinger died Jan. 19, 2021, in Hutchinson, Kan.