Joe Howard Cook, 74, passed into glory on Jan. 22, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at the Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona.

Joe was born to Bryan and Jane Dreier Cook on Sept. 12, 1946, in Carpenter. He attended school in Utica and Jett School in Vicksburg. He was a millwright, retiring from Cooper Lighting in Vicksburg. He was a member of the Hyland-Jarmon Masonic Lodge. Being an outdoorsman, Joe loved to hunt and fish particularly participating in bass tournaments. He was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Glenwood Gardens in Vicksburg. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.

He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Goldsborough (Gerald) of Amory; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Gustav and Nellie Dreier and Tom and Lillie Cook.

Memorials may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church, 1512 Hatley Road, Amory, MS 38821.