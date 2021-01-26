January 26, 2021

Keith Russell

By Staff Reports

Published 10:57 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Graveside services for Keith Russell, 56, will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Anguilla Cemetery in Anguilla. Pastor Dale Wicks will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mr. Russell died Jan. 20, 2021, in Vicksburg.

