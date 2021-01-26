January 26, 2021

  • 72°

Maddie Lee Bell

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

A celebration has been scheduled for Maddie Lee Bell for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Maddie will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Maddie was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and drove a school bus for numerous years for the Vicksburg Warren School District.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think state and federal officials have properly handled the distribution and scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles