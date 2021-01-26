Warren Central puts three on soccer all-star teams

After a decade full of winning seasons, Warren Central has achieved the status of an all-star program in Mississippi. Its roster this season shows it.

Three Warren Central players — Tony King, Brandon Gilliam and Josh Griffin — have been selected to play in upcoming all-star games.

King and Gilliam will play in the Central Mississippi All-Star Game on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., on the campus of East Central Community College in Decatur.

The game is organized by the state’s junior college coaches and includes players in grades 9-12. Both King and Gilliam are juniors, and both are among Warren Central’s top players.

King scored a team-high 23 goals this season to give him 49 in three varsity seasons. Gilliam had nine goals and five assists, and now has scored 31 times in five varsity seasons.

Griffin, a senior, was selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Game on Feb. 13 at Brandon High School. The girls’ all-star game will begin at noon and the boys at 2 p.m.

Griffin is a two-sport star who has signed to play football at Southern University.

Griffin had four goals and three assists in 10 games this soccer season — he missed several early-season games because he was still attached to the football team — and scored 33 goals in 85 games spread across six seasons on Warren Central’s varsity roster.