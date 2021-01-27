Billy Ray Middleton Sr. died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. He was 84.

Born in Ellisville, he had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1981. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Grand Gulf Nuclear Station as a security supervisor for 25 years. He later worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts as a delivery driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elver Middleton.

He is survived by his wife, Jonnie Middleton; his son, Billy Middleton Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Monika Middleton; two step-daughters, Angela Rucker and Kimberly Bamburg; a grandson, Nicholas Rucker; a granddaughter, Stephanie Merritt; and two great-grandsons, Karl Merritt and Landon Merritt.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Middleton Jr., Nicholas Rucker, Karl Merritt, Landon Merritt, and Don Busby.