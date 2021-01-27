Billy Ray Middleton Sr.
Billy Ray Middleton Sr. died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. He was 84.
Born in Ellisville, he had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1981. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Grand Gulf Nuclear Station as a security supervisor for 25 years. He later worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts as a delivery driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elver Middleton.
He is survived by his wife, Jonnie Middleton; his son, Billy Middleton Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Monika Middleton; two step-daughters, Angela Rucker and Kimberly Bamburg; a grandson, Nicholas Rucker; a granddaughter, Stephanie Merritt; and two great-grandsons, Karl Merritt and Landon Merritt.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Middleton Jr., Nicholas Rucker, Karl Merritt, Landon Merritt, and Don Busby.
Frances Abraham Thomas
Frances Abraham Thomas, a successful businesswoman for many years, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. Frances was... read more