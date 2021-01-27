Jackson State football on hold because of COVID
JACKSON — Jackson State’s football team has suspended all team activities due to COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the program.
No timetable was immediately set for a return to preseason workouts. WJTV-TV in Jackson reported Wednesday that the team has been on pause since last week.
Jackson State is scheduled to begin its spring 2021 season — and the Deion Sanders era as head coach — on Sunday, Feb, 21, against Edward Waters. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
