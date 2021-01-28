C Spire investing $1B to expand broadband internet across Mississippi
RIDGELAND (AP) — C Spire is investing $1 billion over the next three years to deploy 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.
The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi homes and deliver ultra-fast 5G service to nearly 600 sites — representing over 60 percent of the state, according to a press release.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said the investment will support the advancement of education, health care, technology and small businesses in the state.
“Because we live in a digital world, better, faster internet connections are critical to keeping our state competitive and boosting our $100 billion-plus economy,” Wicker said.
In addition to the initial $1 billion, the firm plans to continue with another $500 million in capital spending over a five-year period.
C Spire will leverage several recent acquisitions, including Teklinks and Harbor Communications, to accelerate its growth and expansion efforts.
