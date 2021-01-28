January 28, 2021

College basketball TV schedule: Jan. 29-31

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Friday, Jan. 29
5:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Richmond
5:30 p.m. FS1 – Xavier at Butler
6 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio at Buffalo
7:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
8 p.m. ESPNU – Robert Morris at Wright State
8 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Illinois
10 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Colorado State
10 p.m. ESPNU – Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield

Saturday, Jan. 30
11 a.m. ESPN – Clemson at Duke
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Alabama at Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPNU – Texas A&M at Kansas State
Noon CBS – Providence at Georgetown
Noon NBCSN – La Salle at VCU
1 p.m. ESPN – Florida at West Virginia
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at LSU
1 p.m. ESPNU – TCU at Missouri
1 p.m. CBSSN – George Mason at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m. Fox – Villanova at Seton Hall
2 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Penn State
3 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at Baylor
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Oklahoma State
3 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Wichita State
3 p.m. CBSSN – Rhode Island at Dayton
4 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Arizona
5 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Tennessee
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Mississippi State
5 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Georgia
5 p.m. CBSSN – Pacific at BYU
6 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at UCLA
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Purdue
7 p.m. ESPN – Texas at Kentucky
7 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Pepperdine
7 p.m. CBSSN – Creighton at DePaul
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Vanderbilt
8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Colorado
9 p.m. ESPN2 – Stanford at Arizona State
9 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming at San Diego State

Sunday, Jan. 31
Noon CBS – Michigan State at Ohio State
Noon ESPN – SMU at Houston
2 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola (Ill.) at Missouri State
3 p.m. ESPNU – Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin
4 p.m. CBSSN – Colgate at Holy Cross
5 p.m. ESPN2 – No. Iowa at Southern Illinois
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Northwestern
7 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Washington
8:30 p.m. FS1 – UNLV at Nevada

