Daisy L. Bishop
EDWARDS — Daisy L. Bishop passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards. Burial will follow at Mount Moriah Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.
