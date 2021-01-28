Frank J. Norwood Sr., a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was 88. He was the son of John D. Norwood Sr. and Alma Brown Norwood.

Frank was a member of the U.S. Army 31st Infantry, Dixie Division. Frank was of the Baptist faith and was a retired employee of Mid-South Railroad with over 37 years of service. He was a longtime member of Delta Wild Life Poluck Hunting Club (Luckett).

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda Mae Specht Norwood; son, Frank Joseph Norwood Jr.; sisters, Margaret Norwood, Catherine Jones and Ann Martin; and brothers, Luke Thomas Norwood, John David Norwood Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Vicky Tennant (Ricky); two sons, William Norwood Sr. (Angela), Jay Norwood (Amy); sister, Patricia Mullens; six granddaughters and four grandsons; five great-granddaughters and eight great-grandsons.

Graveside services will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Dean Cook officiating, under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Gary Norwood, Eric Norwood, William Norwood Jr., Jacob Norwood, Morgan Johnson and Jerry Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be James Wyatt, Charles Henry Cobb, Bob Hollowell and Jim Veazey.