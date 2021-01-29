Hinds rated among best in nation for associate degrees

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College has been named among the best colleges in the nation for associate degrees for 2021.

Seattle-based Intelligent.com, an independent academic research group, rated Hinds the designation Best in the South among a group of 50 regionally accredited institutions that offer associate degrees and have fully online programs available. The comprehensive research guide was based on an initial study of 284 education programs at 180 accredited colleges and universities offering associate degrees.

Programs were rated on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The group also rated Hinds as Most Affordable in Mississippi, based on the college’s estimated cost per credit.

Intelligent.com provides comprehensive information on higher education programs as well as financial aid, internships and study strategies, among other resources.