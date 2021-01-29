January 29, 2021

St. Aloysius basketball player Taylor Chewning scored nine points in a 41-33 loss to Madison-St. Joseph on Thursday.

St. Al finishes season with pair of losses

Published 4:01 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

St. Aloysius’ basketball season did not end the way it hoped Thursday night, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams took losses to Madison-St. Joseph.

Madison-St. Joe scored the first 12 points in the girls’ game and then held off a second-half comeback by St. Al to win 41-33.

Kendyl Rice scored 13 points, while Taylor Chewning and Falyn Lusby scored nine apiece for St. Al (7-11). The Lady Flashes only made one field goal in the first half and trailed 24-4 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Bruins 29-17 in the second half to make a game of it.

St. Al cut its 20-point deficit to 10 early in the fourth quarter, and then Madison-St. Joe went on a 9-0 run to put it away. The Lady Flashes finished the game on an 11-0 run.

In the boys’ game, Madison-St. Joe dispatched St. Al 67-48. Isiah Thomas led St. Al (3-15) with 16 points and Padre Gray scored 12.

Earlier in the week, the league’s coaches voted to cancel the MAIS District 3-4A tournament because of COVID-19 issues among several teams. The top four teams in the regular-season standings will advance to the Class 4A South State tournament, but neither St. Al team was among them and so Thursday’s games marked the end of their season.

