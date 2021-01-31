Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors names Top Producers for 2020

The Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors recently announced Top Producers for 2020.

Top Producer is an award, title, given to those agents within the Board that did more than $2 million in production during the year.

Those named a Top Producer include:

Chris Wright, Keller Williams Vicksburg

Mary Jane Wooten, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC

Christy Wilson, LedgerPurvis Real Estate LLC

Angela Williams, Magnolia Real Estate & Property Management LLC

Andrea Upchurch, Jones & Upchurch Inc.

Kim Steen, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC

Sally Southall, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC

Nina Rocconi, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg

Cindy Roberson, Roberson Realty of MS, LLC

Brenda Love, Love Realty of MS, LLC

Andrea Lewis, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg

Julie Patton Johnson, Keller Williams Vicksburg

Polly Vinzant Hopkins, Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC

Jennifer Gilliland, McMillin Real Estate & Appraisal Inc.

Lindsey Gilliland, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC

William Furlong, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC

Katherine Crawford, Coldwell Banker All Stars, LLC

Kellye Carlisle, Keller Williams Vicksburg

Tonya Bounds, Keller Williams Vicksburg