Dr. Leon Renzon Brooks

Dr. Leon Renzon Brooks, age 69, of Lake Chotard passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va. He was a resident of Clinton, Md. for 42 years. He was the son of Kanand and Mary Jane Brooks.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda James Brooks; a daughter, Dianna Hatton; a sister, Luwettica Brooks Richardson; and two brothers, Kanand Brooks Jr and Henry James Brooks.

DR Leon Brooks arrangements are as follows:

A viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Freeman Funeral Home, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Md., from 10 to 11 a.m. The service, at 11 a.m., will be private.

