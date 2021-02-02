We must stop being complacent when it comes to this deadly virus

The definition of the word “complacent” is “showing smug or uncritical satisfaction with oneself or one’s achievements.”

Sadly, this is the adjective that some health officials are using to describe how many of us are acting in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And, in looking at the word’s definition, there really is no better word to describe us currently.

In the more than 10 months we have endured this virus, our county — our community — has seen nearly 4,000 people infected and more than 100 killed. We have seen families shattered by the loss of loved ones and loss of livelihoods. We have seen many aspects of our daily lives changed, maybe forever.

But yet, with all that evidence, we are smug and think we have accomplished something. How complacent of us.

Today, we have grown tired and reckless with safety measures put in place to protect us. We have turned wearing a mask into a political statement and dismissed science and data as make-believe. We are complacent.

With the tedious, but methodical, release of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is light at the end of the tunnel and a potential return to normalcy. But, we are not there yet — not by a long shot.

Even though the number of new cases being reported in Warren County is declining — slowly declining — they remain well above the threshold officials use in declaring counties virus hot spots.

Now is not the time to be complacent, but rather it is the time to redouble our efforts and work together to defeat this virus.