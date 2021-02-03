James “Jimmy” Wesley Nichols Sr. passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 77.

Jimmy was born in Washington state on July 27, 1943, the son of James Ellis Nichols and Helen Bevis Nichols. He lived in Holly Bluff and Warren County most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant for 21 years and eight months and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Stevens Masonic Lodge and was also a member of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ellis Nichols and Helen Bevis Nichols; and his brother, Bobby Eugene Nichols.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Jenkins Nichols; son, Wesley Nichols; daughter, Jennifer Fuson; brothers, Billy Nichols and Steve Nichols; sister, Sandra Kerr; and grandchildren, Chad Fuson and Landon Fuson.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Spring Creek Cemetery in Philadelphia, with John E. Stephens officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Fuson, Zack Russum, Colt Nichols, Mike Kerr, Kirk Nichols and Leroy Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will be J.J. Russum, Alton Crager, Terry Smithhart, B.J. Shows and Johnny Lowery.