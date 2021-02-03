Raymond Bernard English died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. He was 82.

Mr. English was born on Jan. 15, 1939, in West to Mary Lou Ellis English and Barrett Sullivan English. He was the President/CEO and co-founder of Foam Packaging, Inc.

Mr. English was proceeded in death by his parents, Mary Lou Ellis English and Barrett Sullivan English; a brother, Alvin Donald English; a brother-in-law, James Pegg; and grandsons, Andrew Thomas Prudhomme, and Dalton Gene Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Catherine Dickerson English; a son, Steven Ray English, and wife, Robin, of Vicksburg; daughters, Tammy English, of Jackson and Lou Ann English Evans and husband, Gene, of Brandon and Mitzi English Busby and husband, Chris, and Kimberly English Joseph, and husband, David, and Amber English Rice and husband, Jeremy, all of Vicksburg; a brother, Carlton Barrett English and wife, Karen, of Wilmington, N.C.; sisters, Sybil Lou Pegg of Memphis and Judy Ann Alley and husband, George, and Vanda Lenard and husband, Drew, all of Vaiden; a sister-in-law, Barbara Busbea English of Grenada; and 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crossway in Vicksburg with Rev. TJ Tennison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until services.

Pallbearers will be Michael English, Stuart English, Jonathan Prudhomme, Paul Prudhomme, Reagan Dykes, Jared Smith, Cole English, Barrett Joseph and Watson Davenport.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eric English, Jordan Locke, Malcolm Dunaway, Jay Hearn, Corwayne Townsend, David Duke, Jesse Davenport, Tom Isaac, Mitch Leavel, Comelia Floyd, Calvin Allen and the employees of Foam Packaging.