College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 5-7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Friday, Feb. 5
7 p.m. ESPN2 – George Mason at Dayton
7 p.m. FS1 – Maryland at Penn State
7 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Kent State
9 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Nevada
9 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Manhattan
Saturday, Feb. 6
11 a.m. Fox – Seton Hall at Connecticut
11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Missouri
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Oklahoma
11 a.m. FS1 – DePaul at Butler
11 a.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Ball State
11:30 a.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Fordham
Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia
1 p.m. ESPN2 – East Carolina at Memphis
1 p.m. CBS – Kansas at West Virginia
1 p.m. ESPN – Florida at LSU
1 p.m. FS1 – St. John’s at Providence
1 p.m. CBSSN – St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis
1:30 p.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Illinois
2 p.m. ABC – Texas at Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at South Carolina
3 p.m. CBS – Washington at Oregon
3 p.m. ESPN – Pittsburgh at Virginia
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Ole Miss at Auburn
3 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at UNLV
3:30 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Purdue
4 p.m. Fox – Creighton at Marquette
5 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina at Duke
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Central Florida at Tulsa
5 p.m. ESPNU – Indiana State at Northern Iowa
5 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Wyoming
5 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Oregon State
5:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Michigan State
7 p.m. ESPN – Tennessee at Kentucky
7 p.m. ESPN2 – Massachusetts at Rhode Island
7 p.m. FS1 – Arizona at Colorado
7 p.m. ESPNU – Prairie View at Texas Southern
9 p.m. ESPN – UCLA at Southern California
9 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Fresno State
9 p.m. ESPNU – CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine
Sunday, Feb. 7
11 a.m. Fox – Iowa at Indiana
1:30 p.m. Fox – Georgetown at Villanova
2 p.m. ESPNU – Temple at Wichita State
3 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Nevada
3 p.m. NBCSN – VCU at Duqeuesne
9 p.m. FS1 – California at Stanford
