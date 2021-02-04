Mr. Curtis Beverly Bland passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. He was 63.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.