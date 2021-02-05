Basketball roundup: Missy Gators’ streak ends; PCA loses in district tournament

For the first time in 2021, the Vicksburg Missy Gators walked off the court on the wrong end of the score.

Brookhaven used a big fourth quarter to surge ahead of the Missy Gators after the teams had traded runs and the lead all night, and won 62-52 on Friday in a rematch from last year’s MHSAA Class 5A semifinals. It snapped Vicksburg’s nine-game winning streak that started with its first game of January, and was only its second loss in 14 games since mid-December.

Layla Carter led Vicksburg (15-6) with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and also totaled seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sha’Kora Knight scored nine points, and Janiah Caples had six points and seven rebounds.

The Missy Gators received a bye in the first round of next week’s Region 4-5A tournament when their opponent, Ridgeland, had to bow out because of COVID-19 issues. Vicksburg’s next game is next Friday, against either Provine or Callaway, in the tournament championship game at Provine High School in Jackson.

Greenville Christian 51, Porter’s Chapel 50

Sinaya McAtee hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds to give Greenville Christian a win over Porter’s Chapel Academy in the MAIS District 4-2A girls’ basketball tournament on Thursday.

Zyer Smith led PCA (18-8) with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter that briefly gave the Lady Eagles a 48-47 lead.

The Lady Eagles will play Benton Academy in the District 4-2A consolation game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Manchester Academy.

Despite the loss on Thursday, PCA has still advanced to the MAIS Class 2A South State tournament next week at Sylva-Bay Academy in Bay Springs.