The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Zeke West bass tournament

The 13th Annual Zeke West Memorial Team Bass Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Lake Bruin State Park.

This fishing tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. The registration fee is $100 per boat, with an optional big bass entry fee of $10 per person.

First place is a guaranteed $1500 prize, and additional prizes will be paid for second through fifth places based on the number of entries.

Fisherman are required to have live wells and running lights inspected. For entry forms or more information contact Gary West at 601-529-2775, Bill DeWeese at 318-434-0379, Becky West at 601-529-1671 or email zwestbass@gmail.com. Entry forms will also be available the morning of the tournament.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071, or email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

Hinds soccer tryouts

Hinds Community College’s men’s and women’s soccer programs will hold open tryouts next week.

Tryouts for the men’s team will be Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., while the women’s team tryouts are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Both sets of tryouts will be at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond campus.

The tryouts are free. All attendees must bring a copy of their up-to-date physical, cleats, shin guards, and their own water. For more information, contact Lydia Sutcliffe at Lydia.Sutcliffe@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3442; or men’s coaches Chris Rash or Doug Williams at 601.857.3342 or via email at christopher.rash@hindscc.edu.

WC Junior High tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.