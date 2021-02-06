February 6, 2021

Emergency units responding to wreck on I-20 eastbound

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

Those traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 should be careful as emergency units have been dispatched to an accident near the 10-mile marker.

Early reports — as of 4:20 p.m. — have multiple vehicles involved, but there are no details as to the number of vehicles or severity of any injuries.

 

