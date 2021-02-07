February 7, 2021

Hall

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

By Staff Reports

Published 8:04 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021

Acting on information, officers of the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Dennis Dewayne Hall, 38, of Vicksburg just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Hall was wanted for numerous offenses including grand larceny, auto theft, and commercial burglary.

Additional charges may be pending. At this time, Hall is scheduled to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday.

