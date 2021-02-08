Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Vicksburg attorney Joseph “Lane” Campbell has been elected to the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar. Campell represents the 9th Circuit Court District.

The Board of Commissioners is the governing body of The Mississippi Bar, which is composed of more than 10,000 attorneys. Members of the Board include statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts.

Campbell is a member of Campbell & Edney law firm which was started in 2014 after having served for five years at the District Attorney’s Office for the 9th Judicial District as Assistant District Attorney.

According to a release from The Mississippi Bar, “Campbell has extensive experience in Youth Court, estate, criminal and guardian ad litem matters.” He currently serves as Youth Court prosecutor in Warren County.

Campbell has been a member of the Warren County Children’s Shelter advisory board for more than 10 years and is currently chairman.

He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi Honors College (biochemistry and biology, 2005) and the University of Mississippi School of Law (2008). He is a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, where he and his wife, the former Amy Calvert from Madison, raise three children and are expecting a fourth in February.