Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Two Vicksburg residents are facing possession of methamphetamine felonies, one suspect facing those charges now for the second time.

During a traffic stop Friday night on Warrenton Road, Robert Palmieri, 49, of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Palmieri appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday before Judge Angela Carpenter, who set his bond at $35,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

On Sunday, Beverly Darnell, 29, of Vicksburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested at 1350 Warrenton Road after being spotted by a Vicksburg Police officer.

At the time of her arrest, she was also in possession of methamphetamine, which resulted in an additional count of possession of methamphetamine.

During her initial court appearance Monday, Darnell received a $70,000 bond. Judge Carpenter also bound her case over to the grand jury.