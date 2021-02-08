Our Lord and Savior has called his angel, Will S. Washburn home. Will was born April 16, 1997, and passed from this earth on Jan. 19, 2021. His presence graced this world for 23 years.

Will was cherished by his proud parents, Stephen and Christy Washburn; and supported by family, Tyra, Joseph, Donna, Josie Tydlacka; and his aunt, his uncle and his cousins.

Will surpassed all expectations during his life. His strength and resiliency gained him the nickname “Iron Will.”

Will loved being outdoors. He spent many hours in the warmth of the sun enjoying nature.

A private prayer service was held with Brother Sam Riddell celebrating Will’s life. A wise man once said, “A perfect soul does not always come in a perfect body.” Will’s perfect soul is now free.

“For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. All glory to Him forever.” Romans 11:36

We gratefully acknowledge the kindness and support of those who helped to make Will’s life complete including, Dr. Geri Weiland, Shelley Roberts, and the staff at the Children’s clinic of River Region Hospital in Vicksburg; Dr. Mike Nowicki, Dr. Phyllis Bishop, Dr. Collette Parker, Michelle Vancour, Terri O’Connor, and the staff of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson; Dr. William Thompson, Kristen Norris, Rashad Wright, Kelly Manor, and the entire Baptist Hospice staff of Yazoo City; Caregivers, Ethel Doby, Nicole Rucker, Bree Morris, Maribeth Lee, Marian Stewart; Lillie Wilson of Southern Healthcare; Annie Mitchell; Amada Villasana; Max Sanders, Theresa Saxton, Frank Webb and the employees of Webb’s Pharmacy.

Donations may be made in memory of Will to Friends of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, 3900 Lakeland Dr., Suite 205, Flowood, Mississippi, 39232.

“With this child sent from God above comes stronger faith and richer love. And they will know the privilege given in caring for this gift from Heaven. Their precious charge, so meek and mild is Heaven’s very special child.” – Edna Massimilla