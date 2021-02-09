James ‘Ben’ Hunt
Graveside services for James “Ben” Hunt are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Belmont Church Cemetery, 4446 Charlie Brown Road, Utica, at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.
James leaves to cherish his golden years his wife for 30 years, Jacqueline Hunt; daughters, Jessica (Antonio) Richardson Edwards, Shanta (Potasco) Porter and Tamika Sanders, both of Vicksburg; son, Benjamin McGriggs, Jackson; stepsons, Joshua (Krista) McClendon and Jacob McClendon, Hattiesburg; brothers, Eddie Charles Hunt, Roosevelt Hunt, both of Utica, and Christopher Draper, Delhi, La.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his name to C J Williams Mortuary Services.
James Benjamin Hunt transitioned Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at St.Dominic Hospital in Jackson at the age of 66.
Anna Hearn Burnett
Anna Hearn Burnett passed away on Friday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Humble, Texas following a brief illness. She was 69.... read more