PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Nearly everyone on Porter’s Chapel Academy’s roster got to enjoy a taste of postseason success on Tuesday.

Marley Bufkin scored a team-high 17 points, Zyer Smith and Tiara Sims finished with 14 apiece, and PCA steamrolled Providence Classical 64-21 in the first round of the MAIS Class 2A South State girls’ basketball tournament.

Eight of PCA’s 11 players scored at least two points. Bufkin led the way by making four of the team’s 10 3-pointers.

Olivia Masterson finished with eight points for the Lady Eagles, and Yakia Burns had seven.

PCA advanced to face District 3-2A champion Centreville Academy in an elimination game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The South State tournament is being played at Sylva-Bay Academy in Bay Springs.