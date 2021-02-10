James ‘Pete’ P. Martin Sr.
James “Pete” P. Martin Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 8 at the age of 90. He was a long time resident of Baton Rouge.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pauline “Valetta” Lee Martin; his three children, Terri Martin Griﬃn (husband, Frank P. Griﬃn III), Sherri L. Martin, James P. Martin Jr. (wife, Brigette M. Martin); two grandchildren, Chris S. Griﬃn and Amber Martin; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Judson Eugene Martin and Mary Ethel Peters Martin; his brothers, Lamar Martin, Eugene Martin, Earl Martin; his sisters, Louise Martin Williams and Martha Martin Parker.
Pete grew up in Redwood/Vicksburg. He served two years in the U.S. Army as a Sgt./Paratrooper. He retired after 35 years of service with Agrico/Freeport McMoRan.
The family would like to give special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care and the caregivers from Home Instead Baton Rouge.
A memorial service and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
