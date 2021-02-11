February 11, 2021

  • 36°
Michael Moffett

Police seek public’s help in finding missing man

By Staff Reports

Published 3:08 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing since November.

In a release from the department, officials said the family of Michael Moffett reported the 50-year-old man missing on Nov. 3.

Moffett, a black male, is described as 5-foot, 6-inches. His last known address is 3117 Washington St.

Anyone with information regarding Moffett’s location is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles