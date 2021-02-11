Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges

Two local men were arrested early Thursday when they were found by officers within the former Parkview Medical Center.

Just after 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Acuff, 36, and Justin Harrigill, 39. Both have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Thursday, Acuff received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter. His case was also bound over to the grand jury.

During that same hearing, Hargill also received a $35,000 bond and also had his case bound over to the grand jury.