February 11, 2021

Justin Harrigill and Patrick Acuff

Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Two local men were arrested early Thursday when they were found by officers within the former Parkview Medical Center.

Just after 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Acuff, 36, and Justin Harrigill, 39. Both have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Thursday, Acuff received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter. His case was also bound over to the grand jury.

During that same hearing, Hargill also received a $35,000 bond and also had his case bound over to the grand jury.

