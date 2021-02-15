Vicksburg and Warren County remain in the grip of cold weather

Frozen precipitation followed by snow mixed with sleet is expected to continue in the Warren County area through this afternoon before the weather system carrying the icy mix moves out of the area.

Joann Culin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, said the frozen precipitation is expected to continue until 1 or 2 p.m. Monday afternoon as the system moves off to the east and out of the area.

She said the area will remain in the grip of cold temperatures with the low Monday night forecast to be 6 degrees with wind chills of zero or below and the high Tuesday at 28 and lows in the teens.

“It will remain cloudy, but we may see the sun Tuesday. It will be warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s or up to 40,” she said.

“It’s pretty bad out there,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “Most of the roads are impassable. I was in a four-wheel drive and I’m slipping and sliding. This is the worst I’ve seen in years.”

He said there have been no reports of trees down in the county, adding, “All the ice is on the roads.”

So far, only one area in the county reported a power outage.

Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said 45 people around Oak and Pearl Streets who lost power Sunday evening remained without it at the time of publication.

