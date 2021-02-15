Vicksburg teenager indicted on multiple felonies from April shooting

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury on multiple counts involving a shooting incident at the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Drive.

Omar Deshun Carter, 19, 3062 Wisconsin Ave., is charged in the indictment with four counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference and one count each of shooting at a motor vehicle and shooting into a dwelling-house in April.

Carter is accused of shooting at a car occupied by four people and shooting into an apartment at the New Main Apartments.

He remains in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

In other cases:

• Maurice Townsend, 54, 430 Lake Hill Drive Apt. D-1, was indicted on a charge of enticing a child to meet for sexual purposes.

He is accused of trying to induce a child under the age of 18 for sex. He remains in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

• Alexander Jamaal Lindsey, 19, 2025 Military Ave.; two counts trafficking of a controlled substance, on count fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and one count possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He is indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony drug convictions.

Fabian Wesley Armstead, 35, 913 China St.; fourth-offense DUI.

• Lucius Lee Sparks, 46, 2632 Hannah Drive; fourth-offense DUI. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony DUI convictions.

• Brandon Marquis Johnson, 34, 132 Williams Road; domestic aggravated assault-strangling.

• Shelia Shunta Crump, 34, 1000 Common Circle Apt. 1314, embezzlement. She is accused of taking lottery tickets valued at $2,235.32 from a Circle K convenience store where she worked.

• Tammy Stewart, 45, 115 Dusty Road; prescription forgery.

• Valerie Morris, 59, 432 McAllister St. Greenville; felony shoplifting involving the theft of items valued at more than $1,000 from the Cinnamon Tree.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

