Our community’s best made the heroic look routine

There’s the common phrase that talks about how you don’t really love something until it’s gone. In this case, you really don’t love being able to drive through town until a once-in-a-decade snow and ice storm takes it away.

For the better part of three days, Vicksburg and Warren County have been at a standstill, as we all wait on more than 4 inches of ice to melt.

But, that process in itself will be slowed by yet another round of wintry weather late Wednesday.

Who did we make mad? Whose family did we insult?

In Mississippi, we tend to enjoy our Februarys with near spring-like conditions — highs in the 50s, lows “near” freezing.

And so far this year, with two major winter storms that have brought multiple waves of ice and snow, local sports outfitters should begin considering adding a more robust winter and ski apparel selection.

While many of us have hunkered down, watching our electricity meters spin without ceasing and concocting the best recipes using milk and bread, some of our community’s very best have been out in it, battling the conditions and saving those of us who simply could not shelter in place.

Our city and county road crews worked days ahead of time sanding and slagging the roadways, and have continued that crucial work through the severe weather.

Our first responders have continued helping the sick and the injured while fighting fires throughout the wind, the ice and the bone-chilling cold.

Even some of our elected officials used their government vehicles to ferry healthcare workers to and from the hospital and long-term care facilities. Some even delivered much-needed baby food to some stranded at home.

Their efforts — from the deputies and officers who patrolled frozen streets, to our firefighters who fought devasting fires in the worst possible conditions, and everyone else in public service — made what we would all consider heroic efforts look amazingly routine.