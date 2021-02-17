February 17, 2021

Postal Service resumes normal operations, deliveries

All Mississippi Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395 and 396 have resumed normal operations. This includes retail service, mail delivery and drop shipments.

Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 386, 387, 388, 389 and 397 have also resumed normal operations. However, hours of operation may vary depending on weather conditions.

