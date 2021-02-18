February 18, 2021

  • 28°

College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 18-23

By Staff Reports

Published 11:21 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Thursday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. ESPN – Iowa at Wisconsin
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Houston at Wichita State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Vermont at UMBC
7 p.m. Big Ten – Ohio State at Penn State
7 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at Pacific
7:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Oregon State
8 p.m. ESPN – Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona at UCLA
8 p.m. FS1 – Rutgers at Michigan
8 p.m. ESPNU – Winthrop at High Point
9 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State
9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Washington State
10 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Oregon
10 p.m. FS1 – Stanford at Washington

Friday, Feb. 19
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Dayton
6 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Iona
6 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Ball State
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo at Buffalo
8 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming vs. New Mexico
9 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Boise State
10 p.m. ESPNU – Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday, Feb. 20
11 a.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPNU – South Florida at SMU
11:30 a.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
Noon Fox – Connecticut at Villanova
Noon CBS – Kentucky at Tennessee
Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Alabama
Noon CBSSN – Boston U. at Colgate
1 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Kansas
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Tulane
1:30 p.m. NBCSN – George Mason at VCU
2 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at Loyola Marymount
2 p.m. ABC – West Virginia at Texas
2:30 p.m. Fox – Illinois at Minnesota
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at Florida
3 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at LSU
3 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State
3:30 p.m. NBCSN – Duquesne at Richmond
4:30 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Nebraska
4:30 p.m. CBSSN – Seton Hall at Georgetown
5 p.m. Fox – Arizona at Southern California
5 p.m. ESPN – Louisville at North Carolina
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma at Iowa State
5 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at St. John’s
6:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State
7 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Duke
7 p.m. ESPN2 – San Diego at Gonzaga
7 p.m. ESPNU – Colorado at Oregon State
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Texas A&M
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Oregon
9 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona State at UCLA
9 p.m. ESPNU – California at Washington

Sunday, Feb. 21
10:30 a.m. NBCSN – Rhode Island at George Washington
Noon CBS – Michigan at Ohio State
Noon ESPN – Cincinnati at Houston
2 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Rutgers
2:30 p.m. NBCSN – Davidson at St. Bonaventure
3 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at San Jose State
4 p.m. FS1 – Penn State at Iowa
5 p.m. CBSSN – Navy at American
6 p.m. FS1 – Butler at Xavier
6 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Northwestern

Monday, Feb. 22
4:30 p.m. NBATV – Grambling at Jackson State
6 p.m. ESPN – Syracuse at Duke
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Oregon State at Utah
6 p.m. ESPNU – Wofford at Samford
8 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. FS1 – Stanford at Southern California
8:30 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico at Air Force

Tuesday, Feb. 23
5 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at VCU
6 p.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Kentucky
6 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at TCU
6 p.m. FS1 – Illinois at Michigan State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at SMU
6 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at Georgia
7 p.m. CBSSN – St. John’s at Villanova
8 p.m. ESPN – Florida at Auburn
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Texas
8 p.m. FS1 – Connecticut at Georgetown
8 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Missouri

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles