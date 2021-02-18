College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 18-23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Thursday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. ESPN – Iowa at Wisconsin
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Houston at Wichita State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Vermont at UMBC
7 p.m. Big Ten – Ohio State at Penn State
7 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at Pacific
7:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Oregon State
8 p.m. ESPN – Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona at UCLA
8 p.m. FS1 – Rutgers at Michigan
8 p.m. ESPNU – Winthrop at High Point
9 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State
9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Washington State
10 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Oregon
10 p.m. FS1 – Stanford at Washington
Friday, Feb. 19
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Dayton
6 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Iona
6 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Ball State
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo at Buffalo
8 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming vs. New Mexico
9 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Boise State
10 p.m. ESPNU – Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara
Saturday, Feb. 20
11 a.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPNU – South Florida at SMU
11:30 a.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
Noon Fox – Connecticut at Villanova
Noon CBS – Kentucky at Tennessee
Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Alabama
Noon CBSSN – Boston U. at Colgate
1 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Kansas
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Tulane
1:30 p.m. NBCSN – George Mason at VCU
2 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at Loyola Marymount
2 p.m. ABC – West Virginia at Texas
2:30 p.m. Fox – Illinois at Minnesota
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at Florida
3 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at LSU
3 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State
3:30 p.m. NBCSN – Duquesne at Richmond
4:30 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Nebraska
4:30 p.m. CBSSN – Seton Hall at Georgetown
5 p.m. Fox – Arizona at Southern California
5 p.m. ESPN – Louisville at North Carolina
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma at Iowa State
5 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at St. John’s
6:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State
7 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Duke
7 p.m. ESPN2 – San Diego at Gonzaga
7 p.m. ESPNU – Colorado at Oregon State
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Texas A&M
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Oregon
9 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona State at UCLA
9 p.m. ESPNU – California at Washington
Sunday, Feb. 21
10:30 a.m. NBCSN – Rhode Island at George Washington
Noon CBS – Michigan at Ohio State
Noon ESPN – Cincinnati at Houston
2 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Rutgers
2:30 p.m. NBCSN – Davidson at St. Bonaventure
3 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at San Jose State
4 p.m. FS1 – Penn State at Iowa
5 p.m. CBSSN – Navy at American
6 p.m. FS1 – Butler at Xavier
6 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Northwestern
Monday, Feb. 22
4:30 p.m. NBATV – Grambling at Jackson State
6 p.m. ESPN – Syracuse at Duke
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Oregon State at Utah
6 p.m. ESPNU – Wofford at Samford
8 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. FS1 – Stanford at Southern California
8:30 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico at Air Force
Tuesday, Feb. 23
5 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at VCU
6 p.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Kentucky
6 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at TCU
6 p.m. FS1 – Illinois at Michigan State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at SMU
6 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at Georgia
7 p.m. CBSSN – St. John’s at Villanova
8 p.m. ESPN – Florida at Auburn
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Texas
8 p.m. FS1 – Connecticut at Georgetown
8 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Missouri
MHSAA basketball playoff games delayed yet again
Another day, another delay. For the third time this week the Mississippi High School Activities Association on Wednesday announced it... read more