‘Everything is iced over’: Road conditions continue to be dangerous

Local streets and roads remained treacherous as Warren County shivered through the fourth day of extreme cold weather.

“It’s very dangerous,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “Everything is iced over.”

He said Interstate 20 westbound was closed at the Mississippi River bridge because of black ice and 18-wheelers in the road.

“The roads are just as bad or worse than they were yesterday because there is a layer of freezing rain on top of the already icy roads,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “There are also downed trees and broken limbs throughout the county.”

Warren County is under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. today, according to information from the National Weather Service.

“We’re not expecting additional amounts (of freezing rain and sleet) like yesterday or what we got from the Sunday-Monday event, but we’re seeing freezing conditions with an icy glaze and slick roads across the state and downed trees and power lines,” said Mike Edmonston, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Jackson.

He said weather radar shows freezing drizzle, adding the freezing precipitation is expected to move south into Central Mississippi before moving out of the area.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of up to 34 degrees Thursday then drop to the lower 20s. Friday’s high is expected to be in the mid-30s before dropping back below freezing.

The high Saturday is expected to be in the upper 40s with lows in the near 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and a low in the upper 30s with a chance of rain.

