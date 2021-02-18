February 18, 2021

Octavia Darden Harris

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mrs. Octavia Darden Harris passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Jackson. She was 87.

Funeral Services will be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Brisco officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion M.B. Church cemetery (Halls Ferry Road) under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

