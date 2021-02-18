Units responding to accident with injuries near Culkin School

Multiple units have been dispatched to Mt. Alban Road near Culkin School for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Just before 12:30 p.m., dispatchers called out multiple units to the single-vehicle accident, near the intersection of Culkin Road and Mt. Alban Road, where it was said the vehicle rolled over and one person may have received “multiple broken bones.”

As with all areas of the city and county, residents are urged to remain home and off the roads due to dangerous road conditions.