Funeral services for George Spratley Jr. will be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jonny Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced and face coverings must be work.

George Spratley Jr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was 44. He was a tow truck driver for Wards Towing Service and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Spratley Sr; and Lucy Spratley Sims.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Spratley of Vicksburg; his sons Kenya Johnson, Deontaye Hall and Ricky Paul Hall Jr. all of Vicksburg; daughters, Kiana Johnson and Ebony Spratley, Brittany Hall, Bre’Anna Hall all of Vicksburg; sister, Edna Spratley Brooks (David); a brother, Willie J. Spratley (Vicky) of Vicksburg; mother-in-law, Inetta Miller of Vicksburg; aunts, Rosie L. Smith of Chicago, Luwettica Richardson of Alvin, Texas and Ann Prince of Vicksburg; nine grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; cousins and other relatives and friends including, Nancy Johnson, Fannie Thomas, Agazine Jones and Lessie Maxwell all of Vicksburg.