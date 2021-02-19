The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition
Due to icy road conditions, The Vicksburg Post is offering a free e-edition of today’s newspaper.
The Post will resume publication of the printed newspaper Saturday. Subscribers’ accounts will not be charged for the missed print edition on Friday.
To enjoy free access to Friday’s e-edition, visit vicksburgpost.com/epost.
Thank you for reading The Vicksburg Post.
You Might Like
City, county fire officials tout strong relationship in storm response
The calls for help have more than tripled and the treacherous winter conditions have caused a flood of problems and... read more