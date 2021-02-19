February 19, 2021

The Vicksburg Post offers free access to Friday’s e-edition

By Staff Reports

Published 7:28 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Due to icy road conditions, The Vicksburg Post is offering a free e-edition of today’s newspaper.

The Post will resume publication of the printed newspaper Saturday. Subscribers’ accounts will not be charged for the missed print edition on Friday.

To enjoy free access to Friday’s e-edition, visit vicksburgpost.com/epost.

Thank you for reading The Vicksburg Post.

