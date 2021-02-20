February 20, 2021

Repairs to U.S. 80 washout completed

By John Surratt

Employees for the Mississippi Department of Transportation have completed repairs to a washed-out section of U.S. 80 between Newman Road and Cumberland Road.

MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the problem was the result of too much ice and snow building on the shoulder, causing it to collapse, and water was running through the collapsed area and under the road.

Flood said the department’s maintenance workers placed 610 and 100-pound riprap under the road and on the shoulder, then put an asphalt flume to drain the water that was running under the road.

Repairs were completed about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The problem was reported around noon Thursday to Vicksburg-Warren 911, and the dispatcher taking the call contacted MDOT.

The problem was reported to 911 again early Saturday afternoon, and MDOT was called again. No repair work was done between the two calls, and the problem worsened over the course of two days.

Two Warren County sheriff’s deputies went to the site of the washout Saturday and blocked the road until the Mississippi Highway Patrol and MDOT engineers arrived.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

