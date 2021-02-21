Flaggs asks community to reduce water useage for 48 hours

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has asked that residents voluntarily reduce water usage as city crews continue to work to restore service interruption caused by the winter storm that blanketed Vicksburg and Warren County. Flaggs’ statement is below:

“For the next 48-hours, I’m asking all Vicksburg residents to participate in an emergency water recovery system by voluntarily reducing your water use as City crews continue to repair leaks and busted lines that have contributed to service interruptions. If you do not have water service or if you see a leak, please call 601.636.1096 to report it. Please continue checking any property that you own that may be contributing to these pressure problems.

If you need water to be able to flush toilets, we have made it available at our fire station locations in Kings, on Highway 61 South, and on Indiana Avenue.

All car wash businesses, and residential car washing, will remain shut down within the City of Vicksburg for the next 48-hours as we work to restore water service to those without it pursuant to my emergency powers under § 33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code.”